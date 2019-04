Dixie Lee Brown

Dixie Lee Brown, 79, of Collinsville, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Bethalto Church of God, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.