Dollie Berniece Cooper

Dollie Berniece Cooper, 66, of Alton, died at 12:50 p.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at her daughter’s home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, February 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Matt Vonwald will officiate.