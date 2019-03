Dolores “Jean” Thomeczek Hauck, 82, of Grafton, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.