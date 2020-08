Dolores B. Wagener

Dolores B. Wagener, 92, of Godfrey, died at 11:34 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Steve Rice will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.