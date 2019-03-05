Dolores C. Day, 82, of Edwardsville, passed Monday, March 4, 2019.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
