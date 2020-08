Marjorie Dolores Doerr, 98, of East Alton, passed away 12:38 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Marc Wendleton will officiate. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.