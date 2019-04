Dolores H. Dannenberg

Dolores H. Dannenberg, 85, of Edwardsville, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, with Father Rob Johnson officiating. A private interment will be Tuesday, April 30, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.