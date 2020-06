Dolores (Lola) Gross

Dolores (Lola) Gross, 86 of Alton, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ill., with her son by her side.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social gatherings, visitation and services will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto at a later date.