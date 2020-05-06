Dolores Mary Gissler

Dolores Mary Gissler, 97, of Alton, died at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Born September 5, 1922 in Brighton, she was the daughter of Emil and Wilhelmina (Wille) Budde. She married Clarence Gissler on May 25, 1942, in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1999.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Thomas Stewart of Alton; a son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sandy Gissler of Locust Grove, Ga.; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, John Budde Sr., Kenneth, Cecil, Cletus, Eugene and Charles Budde; and two sisters, Dorothy Nunez and Alice Bolin.

Private services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Place in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.