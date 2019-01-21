Don C. Boswell
Don C. Boswell, 76, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:41 a.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Per Don’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
