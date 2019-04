Don E. Strauther

Don E. Strauther, 81, of Glen Carbon, made his transition from labor to reward at 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation and funeral service were Saturday, April 6, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Rev. Juan Conway officiated and his nephew, Earl Strauther, shared a eulogy. A repast followed funeral services. Burial was at College Hills Cemetery in Lebanon, Ill.