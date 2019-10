Dona J. Hillman

Dona J. Hillman, 79, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.