Donald “Don” “Mac” E. McQuaid Sr.

Donald “Don” “Mac” E. McQuaid Sr., 74, of New Douglas, Ill., passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care.

Services are private due to the current COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but the family will hold a public celebration of his life at a later date.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.