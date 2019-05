Donald “Don” Fred Schueler

Donald “Don” Fred Schueler, 83, of Rosewood Heights passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.