Donald “Don” G. Blankenship

Donald “Don” G. Blankenship, 67, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Evelyn House in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Mark Hofferber will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.