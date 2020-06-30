Donald A. Raymond

Donald A. Raymond, of Alton, went home to be with the Lord at 7:46 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home unexpectedly from a heart attack at the age of 87.

Due to the current state of Illinois Restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Alton. The family would like to request masks be worn. Funeral services will be private and burial will follow at Woodburn Cemetery.