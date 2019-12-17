Donald C. Potter, 88, of Alton, passed away at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Per Donald’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home handled arrangements.
