Donald E. “Don” Wilson

Donald E. “Don” Wilson, 77, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, at his residence.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 20, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 21, at the funeral home. Pastor Larry Blankley will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.