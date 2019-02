Donald E. Giertz

Donald E. Giertz, 79, of Godfrey, went to be with his Lord at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8, at Zion Lutheran Church, 625 Church Drive in Bethalto. Pastor Mark Hofferber will officiate. Graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at East Lawn Cemetery in Champaign, Ill.