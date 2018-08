Donald E. Newcome, 89, of Alton, died at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Eunice C. Smith Home in Alton.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by VFW Post 1308. Post 1308 Chaplain Louie Carter will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.