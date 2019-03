Donald Enos Becker

Donald Enos Becker, 88, of Godfrey, died at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.