Donald J. Hopkins

Donald J. Hopkins, 65, of Granite City, passed away at 9:15 p.m. August 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

The family will have a memorial gathering from 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar in Granite City.

Professional service is entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.