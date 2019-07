Donald Jerome Neese, age 75 passed away 7/10/2019 at his residence in Macomb, Illinois. He was a son of the late Henry and Gertrude Killebrew Neese. Survived by siblings: Arlene (Tom) Kaiman, Henry (Kathy) Neese, Cheryl Betty, Connie (Dennis) Frazier, and Gary Neese. Burial 7/19/2019 Oak Grove Cemetery, Jerseyville.