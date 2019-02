Donald L. Stanley, 80, formerly of Wood River, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Grassy, Mo., where he had lived for the past 32 years.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 10, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.