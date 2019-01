Donald LeRoy Barnes

Donald LeRoy Barnes, 82, of Wood River, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, January 20, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 21. Pastor Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with military honors provided by Alton VFW Post 1308.