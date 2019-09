Donald Ray “Pete” Jones

Donald Ray “Pete” Jones, 83, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, surrounded by his family who loved him.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating.