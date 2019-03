Donald Walter Erthal Jr.

Donald Walter Erthal Jr., 54, of Alton, died at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Evelyn’s Hospice House in St. Louis.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. A celebration of life will follow the Mass at Mac’s Time Out Lounge in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.