Donna Fay Grimes

Donna Fay Grimes, 57, of Montgomery City, Mo., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with the Rev. Ralph Williams officiating.