Donna Faye Croxford

Donna Faye Croxford, 79, of Godfrey, passed away at 10:28 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.