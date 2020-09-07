Donna Goeller

Donna Goeller, age 69, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., formerly of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 11:27 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at home.

She was born on June 16, 1951, in St. John’s Township near East Prairie, Mo., to John and Helen (Marion) Barnett.

Donna retired from Manheim Auto Auction in Granite City. She loved to volunteer for the Senior Center in Granite City and was a member of AMVETS, also in Granite City. Donna was of the Catholic faith and also attended the Methodist church with her daughter. She loved her grandchildren, who all called her “Gigi.” She loved to go fishing, play bingo and go shopping, especially at thrift stores.

She is survived by daughter, Yvonne (Jeff) Williamson of Matthews, Mo.; daughter, Kimberly (Jamie) Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; son, Brian (Mindy) Gremard of Chaffee, Mo.; son, Jeremy (Michelle) Gremard of Scott City, Mo.; daughter, Janna (Mike) Suiter of Clarksville, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Hannah Goeller of Pontoon Beach; 25 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, a brother, Bill Barnett of Decaturville, Tenn.; many uncles, one aunt, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harold Barnett; a sister, Catherine Maloney; a daughter, Annetta Barnett; a son, Randall Gremard; and her husband, Duke Goeller, who passed away in 2007.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral services for Donna Goeller will be at noon Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the funeral home, with Chaplain Terry Wildman officiating. Following the funeral service, the family is hosting a dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 321 N. Spring St., Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Cancer Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.