Donna Lee Hawk, 79, of Alton, died at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kane Cemetery.