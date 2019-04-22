Donna Lou Santy, 86, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 3:47 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.
Private services and burial in Woodland Hill Cemetery were conduced by Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Donna Lou Santy, 86, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 3:47 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.
Private services and burial in Woodland Hill Cemetery were conduced by Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018