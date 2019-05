Donna Marie (Harris) Theiss

Donna Marie (Harris) Theiss, 61, passed away May 11, 2019, in the emergency room at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.