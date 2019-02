Donna Marie (Musgrave) Covington

Donna Marie (Musgrave) Covington, 76, of Manitowoc, Wis., formerly of East Alton, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 15, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.