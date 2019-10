Donna Ruth Ward

Donna Ruth Ward, 86, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Hufty officiating. Donna will be laid to rest next to Ben at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.