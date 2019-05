Donnie Daphene Watt

Donnie Daphene Watt, 91, of Alton, died at 1:50 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Noble Cemetery in Otterville, Ill.