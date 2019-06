Donnie June (Larimer) Calvin

Donnie June (Larimer) Calvin, 89, of Godfrey, made her transition to spirit on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life and time of remembrance visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at East Alton United Methodist Church.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.