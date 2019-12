Donnie Kenton Dummitt

Donnie Kenton Dummitt, 63, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.