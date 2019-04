Dora Eva “Pat” Orasco

Dora Eva “Pat” Orasco, 75, of Granite City, passed away at 7:47 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.