Doral Dean Schmidt

Doral Dean Schmidt, 88, of Bethalto, passed away at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hansen and Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.