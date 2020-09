Doris E. Tegtmeyer

Doris E. Tegtmeyer, 85, of Godfrey, passed away at 7:23 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Meridian Village Assisted Living in Glen Carbon.

Per family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside memorial will take place at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.