Doris I. Joiner

Doris I. Joiner, 88, of Alton, died at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 18. Rev. Randy Butler will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.