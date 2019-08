Doris J. (Cox) Roth Byrnes

Doris J. (Cox) Roth Byrnes, 93, of Alton, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin, with Father Don Roberts officiating. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a burial of ashes will be held at St. Norbert’s Cemetery following the Mass.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.