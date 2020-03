Doris L. (Kinder) Weishaar, 89, of Jerseyville, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 7, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels.