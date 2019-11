Doris M. Klenke, 82, of Worden, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 25, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the church, with Rev. Mark Gause, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra.