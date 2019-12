Doris Marie Hetherington

Doris Marie Hetherington, 95, of Godfrey, died at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.