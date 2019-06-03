Doris O. Laboray

Doris O. Laboray, 96, of Granite City passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home.

Doris was born on November 22, 1922, in Pacific, Mo.; the daughter of the late Fred and Pearl (Diller) Giffin. Doris was a beautician, operating her shop in her home in Granite City. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City, where she was a member of the Ladies Evening Guild and Senior Circle. In her free time, Doris enjoyed her days spending time with her family. Doris will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared.

She is survived by and will be missed by her sons, Lewis P. (Jean) Laboray Jr. of Bushnell, Neb., Frederick (Marion) Laboray of De Soto, Mo., Ronald (Stephanie) Laboray Sr. of Staunton, and Dennis L. (JoAnn) Laboray Sr. of Granite City; grandchildren, Ronald Laboray Jr., Dennis Laboray Jr., Craig Laboray, Tara Laboray-Johnson, Lori Jones, Joseph Laboray, Joe Green, Katrina Ford, and Rodney Armstrong; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis P. Laboray Sr.; daughter, Terry Laboray; brothers, Neal Giffin and Fred Giffin; and sister, Opal Sipes.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Doris’ life, visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ.