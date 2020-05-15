Dorma Finn
Dorma Eva Jane Rickman Finn, 86, of Alton, went to be with her Lord and her husband, Bill, on May 15, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
