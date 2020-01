Dorothy “Dot” Parker

Dorothy “Dot” Parker, 78, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the funeral home. Dot will be laid to rest next to Harry at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.