Dorothy “Dot” Suhre

Dorothy “Dot” Suhre, age 87, of Alhambra, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Eden Church. There will be a limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, at Eden Church with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Hoxsey Cemetery in Alhambra. The family requests memorials to Hitz Home in Alhambra or Eden Church.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.